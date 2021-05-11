Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 10200H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1089 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +29%
3140
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +137%
19858
8364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +51%
1626
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +134%
9189
3919
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i5-10200H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
