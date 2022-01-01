Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i5 10500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 10500H

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Intel Core i5 10500H
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i5 10500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1169 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +80%
12372
Core i5 10500H
6857
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +87%
21811
Core i5 10500H
11644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i5 10500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-11850H i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

