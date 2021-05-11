Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1306 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +25%
1538
1235
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +275%
12357
3291
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +25%
3271
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +108%
22300
10719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +24%
1636
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +78%
8795
4949
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
