Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i5 11320H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake
Model number i7-11850H i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 11320H +128%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10850H vs Intel Core i7 11850H
2. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Intel Core i7 11850H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i7 11850H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Intel Core i7 11850H
5. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 11850H
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 11320H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 11320H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i5 11320H
9. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 11320H
10. Intel Core i5 11400H vs Intel Core i5 11320H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11320H or i7 11850H?
EnglishРусский