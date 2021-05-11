Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1479 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Core i5 11400H +14%
1703
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +32%
12248
9264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +2%
3140
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +39%
19858
14273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +12%
1626
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +40%
9189
6562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
