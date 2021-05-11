Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1479 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +32%
12248
Core i5 11400H
9264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +39%
19858
Core i5 11400H
14273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11850H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 11850H?
