Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 11500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +1%
1488
1469
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +25%
12248
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +2%
3140
3084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +12%
19858
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +1%
1626
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +19%
9189
7750
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1