Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12274
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8544
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1