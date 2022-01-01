Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 12600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1915 vs 1594 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Core i5 12600K +25%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12269
Core i5 12600K +40%
17236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3214
Core i5 12600K +23%
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21460
Core i5 12600K +28%
27428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1582
Core i5 12600K +20%
1898
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8543
Core i5 12600K +36%
11617
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
