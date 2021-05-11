Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i5 9300H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1014 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +33%
1488
Core i5 9300H
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +160%
12248
Core i5 9300H
4715
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +34%
3140
Core i5 9300H
2344
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +154%
19858
Core i5 9300H
7822
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +62%
1626
Core i5 9300H
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +186%
9189
Core i5 9300H
3218

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 23, 2019
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-11850H i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 9300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300H or i7 11850H?
