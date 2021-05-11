Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1592 vs 1282 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +24%
1514
1222
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +170%
12252
4540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +31%
3248
2482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +114%
21718
10132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +23%
1577
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +81%
8515
4694
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Ice Lake U
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1344
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
