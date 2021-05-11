Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i7 1068NG7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1068NG7 and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1592 vs 1282 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +170%
12252
Core i7 1068NG7
4540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +114%
21718
Core i7 1068NG7
10132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i7 1068NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Ice Lake U
Model number i7-11850H i7-1068NG7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1344
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 1068NG7
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

