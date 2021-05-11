Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 10870H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1225 points
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +22%
1488
1218
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +26%
12248
9731
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +15%
3140
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +31%
19858
15129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +34%
1626
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +33%
9189
6890
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
