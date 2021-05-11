Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i7 11375H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 11375H

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Intel Core i7 11375H
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 11375H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11375H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +84%
12248
Core i7 11375H
6659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +58%
19858
Core i7 11375H
12590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i7 11375H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-11850H i7-11375H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 30-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11375H +267%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i7 11375H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1185G7 or Core i7 11850H
2. Ryzen 7 5800HS or Core i7 11850H
3. Core i7 1180G7 or Core i7 11850H
4. Core i7 9750H or Core i7 11375H
5. Core i7 10875H or Core i7 11375H
6. Core i7 1185G7 or Core i7 11375H
7. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i7 11375H
8. Core i7 11800H or Core i7 11375H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11375H or i7 11850H?
EnglishРусский