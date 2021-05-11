Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
591
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +10%
5429
4953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1