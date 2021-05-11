Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11850H i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

