We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1045 points
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +41%
2184
Ryzen 3 4300U
1547
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +28%
2968
Ryzen 3 4300U
2318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +48%
11346
Ryzen 3 4300U
7660
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +44%
1487
Ryzen 3 4300U
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +43%
4795
Ryzen 3 4300U
3363

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
