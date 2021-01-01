Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 891 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11346
Ryzen 3 5400U +8%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +68%
1487
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +32%
4795
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
