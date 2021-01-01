Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
Intel Core i7 1185G7
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 891 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
11346
Ryzen 3 5400U +8%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +32%
4795
Ryzen 3 5400U
3643

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 7, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
