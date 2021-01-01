Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1485 vs 898 points
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +106%
5738
Ryzen 5 3500U
2781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
2963
Ryzen 5 3500U
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +39%
11035
Ryzen 5 3500U
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +62%
5128
Ryzen 5 3500U
3165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7 +50%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
