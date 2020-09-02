Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
585
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +12%
2254
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +15%
2849
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10385
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +55%
1644
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +35%
5906
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 1185G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U