Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
579
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2199
Ryzen 5 4600H +51%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +12%
2794
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10313
Ryzen 5 4600H +42%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +48%
1590
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +33%
5792
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1