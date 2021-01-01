Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1103 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +24%
1432
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5673
Ryzen 5 4600HS +56%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +19%
2893
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10942
Ryzen 5 4600HS +34%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +38%
1511
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +1%
5170
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
