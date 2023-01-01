Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +6%
1454
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5711
Ryzen 5 5625U +41%
8061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2817
Ryzen 5 5625U +2%
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10649
Ryzen 5 5625U +40%
14943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +3%
1469
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5131
Ryzen 5 5625U +14%
5863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
