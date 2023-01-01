Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i7 1185G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5711
Ryzen 5 5625U +41%
8061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
10649
Ryzen 5 5625U +40%
14943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5131
Ryzen 5 5625U +14%
5863
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake -
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
