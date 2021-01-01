Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 82% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 816 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +68%
575
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +46%
2184
1491
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +47%
2968
2022
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +57%
11346
7213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +83%
1487
814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +58%
4795
3038
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
