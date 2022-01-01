Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i7 1185G7
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1523 vs 1217 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
