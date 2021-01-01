Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1297 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +10%
1432
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5673
Ryzen 9 3900X +227%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +6%
2893
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10942
Ryzen 9 3900X +200%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +17%
1511
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5170
Ryzen 9 3900X +126%
11677
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1