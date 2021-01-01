Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2210
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11443
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1534
Ryzen 9 5900H +1%
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5689
Ryzen 9 5900H +54%
8781
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1