Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 1185G7
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
2210
Ryzen 9 5900HX +138%
5254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
11443
Ryzen 9 5900HX +112%
24230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 1185G7
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1185G7
3. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
4. Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i7 1185G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
6. Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
EnglishРусский