Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 1185G7
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 28 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1523 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1450
Ryzen 9 5950X +11%
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5689
Ryzen 9 5950X +354%
25837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
2911
Ryzen 9 5950X +20%
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
10928
Ryzen 9 5950X +318%
45720
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1516
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5202
Ryzen 9 5950X +245%
17971
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Vermeer
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 1185G7?
