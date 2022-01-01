Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1523 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1450
Ryzen 9 5950X +11%
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5689
Ryzen 9 5950X +354%
25837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2911
Ryzen 9 5950X +20%
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10928
Ryzen 9 5950X +318%
45720
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5202
Ryzen 9 5950X +245%
17971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
