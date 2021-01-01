Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1475
Ryzen 9 5980HS +4%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5811
Ryzen 9 5980HS +119%
12726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2980
Ryzen 9 5980HS +5%
3140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11095
Ryzen 9 5980HS +94%
21518
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1496
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5082
Ryzen 9 5980HS +58%
8043
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
