Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Ryzen 9 6900HX +6%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5202
Ryzen 9 6900HX +94%
10073
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
