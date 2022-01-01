Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1948 vs 1483 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1449
Apple M2 +12%
1627
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5703
Apple M2 +50%
8551
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1473
Apple M2 +32%
1945
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5164
Apple M2 +73%
8914
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 2, 2020 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 -
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12-30x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

