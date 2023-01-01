Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1483 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1470
M2 Pro +14%
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5752
M2 Pro +162%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
2851
M2 Pro +46%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
10659
M2 Pro +149%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
1496
M2 Pro +35%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5201
M2 Pro +190%
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 2, 2020 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1185G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 12
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12-30x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 2432
TMUs 48 152
ROPs 24 76
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

