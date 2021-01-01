Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1100 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +11%
11346
Core i3 1125G4
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-1185G7 i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i7 1185G7?
