Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 870 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +35%
566
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +72%
2216
1291
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
2995
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +73%
11385
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +78%
1561
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +106%
5634
2738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1