Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +30%
579
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +4%
2199
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +5%
2794
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +16%
10313
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +39%
1590
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +43%
5792
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
