Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 1030G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1068 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +40%
1487
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +72%
4795
2793
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-1030G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
