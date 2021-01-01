Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 1030G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 1030G7

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1030G7
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i5 1030G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030G7 and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1068 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 1030G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-1030G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1030G7 or i7 1185G7?
