Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 10400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1151 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +36%
575
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2184
Core i5 10400H +45%
3157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +10%
2968
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +29%
11346
8824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +29%
1487
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +43%
4795
3343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
