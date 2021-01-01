Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 10500T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 10500T

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i5 10500T

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 1022 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +5%
11385
Core i5 10500T
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-10500T
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i7 1185G7
2. Core i7 1165G7 and Core i7 1185G7
3. Ryzen 7 4700U and Core i7 1185G7
4. Core i7 1068NG7 and Core i7 1185G7
5. Ryzen 7 5800U and Core i7 1185G7
6. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 10500T
7. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10500T
8. Core i7 10700T and Core i5 10500T
9. Core i5 9500T and Core i5 10500T

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500T or i7 1185G7?
EnglishРусский