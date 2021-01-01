Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 10500T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 1022 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +43%
566
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2216
Core i5 10500T +30%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +24%
2995
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +5%
11385
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +50%
1561
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +20%
5634
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
