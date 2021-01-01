Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 1243 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2210
Core i5 11260H +74%
3846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11443
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +22%
1534
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5689
Core i5 11260H +5%
5980
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
