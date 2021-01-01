Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +3%
1432
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +6%
5673
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +1%
2893
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10942
11446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +10%
1511
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +13%
5170
4571
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
