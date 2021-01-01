Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 11500

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5673
Core i5 11500 +73%
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
10942
Core i5 11500 +62%
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5170
Core i5 11500 +50%
7750

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 426 USD 192 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Rocket Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-11500
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7 +267%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11500 or i7 1185G7?
