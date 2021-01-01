Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 11500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1432
Core i5 11500 +3%
1469
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5673
Core i5 11500 +73%
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2893
Core i5 11500 +7%
3084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10942
Core i5 11500 +62%
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
Core i5 11500 +7%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5170
Core i5 11500 +50%
7750
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1