We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 1240U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-1240U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1781
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 1240U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 14

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1240U or i7 1185G7?
