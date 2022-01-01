Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2939
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11045
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5245
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
