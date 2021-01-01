Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 912 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +49%
575
387
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +40%
2184
1565
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +28%
2968
2313
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +45%
11346
7800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +64%
1487
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +25%
4795
3849
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
