Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 8259U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 919 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +54%
575
373
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
2184
1670
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +34%
2968
2219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
11346
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +62%
1487
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +23%
4795
3892
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
