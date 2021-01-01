Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 952 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +74%
1432
821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +118%
5673
2607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +38%
2893
2100
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +81%
10942
6061
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +59%
1511
951
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +82%
5170
2841
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
