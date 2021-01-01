Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1008 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +47%
587
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
2254
1716
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +28%
2988
2341
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +49%
11272
7567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +46%
1471
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +48%
5355
3629
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
