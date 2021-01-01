Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 8300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 8300H

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Intel Core i5 8300H
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i5 8300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300H and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1008 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +31%
2254
Core i5 8300H
1716
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +28%
2988
Core i5 8300H
2341
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +49%
11272
Core i5 8300H
7567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +46%
1471
Core i5 8300H
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +48%
5355
Core i5 8300H
3629

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 8300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 3, 2018
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-8300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
4. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and Intel Core i7 10710U
5. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and Intel Core i7 1060G7
6. Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
7. Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
8. Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i7 1165G7
9. Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8265U
10. Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8300H or i7 1185G7?
EnglishРусский