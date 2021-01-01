Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i7 10510U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10510U and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 987 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +64%
11346
Core i7 10510U
6898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i7 10510U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 21, 2019
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i7-10510U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i7 10510U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

