Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 0.8-2.3 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1080 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +34%
575
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +72%
2184
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +22%
2968
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +58%
11346
7162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +38%
1487
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +52%
4795
3157
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1