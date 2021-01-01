Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i7 10810U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 0.8-1.6 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1108 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
575
420
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +14%
2184
1910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +25%
2968
2372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +26%
11346
9004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
1487
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +21%
4795
3953
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.8-1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|13-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
