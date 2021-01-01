Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i7 11800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
587
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2254
Core i7 11800H +118%
4920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1471
Core i7 11800H +8%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5355
Core i7 11800H +69%
9059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
