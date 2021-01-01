Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
2254
Core i7 11800H +118%
4920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price 426 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i7-1185G7 i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

