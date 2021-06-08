Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Core i7 1195G7 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and 1195G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7 Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 5-months later

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 1036 points

32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released June 8, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2 Model number i7-1195G7 - Socket BGA-1449 FP6 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 13-29x 26x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 384 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1195G7 1.69 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12