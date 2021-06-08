Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 1036 points
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +35%
1511
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +29%
5931
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +32%
3124
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +19%
11933
10042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +52%
1563
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +37%
5062
3687
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
